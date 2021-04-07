Dr. Beth Caldarello selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Employee

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dr. Beth Ann Caldarello, Library Director from Trenton, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for April. Beth Ann, an NCMC Alumni, has been employed at NCMC for eight years and holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration and a Masters in Library Science.

Dr. Caldarello, along with her team Shellee, Ronna, and Jayne, have recently created and implemented a new Testing Center and Tutoring Center. They have also expanded their reading selection to include more leisure or “fun” books that are now a large part of what NCMC students are utilizing.

Dr. Caldarello also keeps library services as user-friendly as possible. She strives to make the library a place where students can come and feel at home away from home. A place that is free from stress, judgment, and rules so they can study any possible way that works best for them. Dr. Caldarello said, “I want students to know a library is a place where their questions are always listened to and answered.”

She went on to say, “My favorite thing about working at NCMC is being able to try new ideas and always feel supported in those efforts.” In the future, she sees Library/Testing Center and Tutoring Center adopting even more remote research and literacy tools while enhancing connections with campus students.

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place.

