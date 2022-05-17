Dr. and Mrs. Cross pledge investment for new student center on the NCMC campus

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dr. Albert D. and Carol Cross, dedicated supporters of North Central Missouri College, are once again pledging a significant investment for a new student center on the main NCMC campus through the upcoming Transforming Lives, Empower People major gifts campaign. The couple holds a passion for North Central Missouri College and helping better individuals’ lives through higher education.

Dr. Cross, a 1947 graduate of Gilman City High School, has a love for the school and is pleased to have a college in Trenton. After serving in the Korean War, Dr. Cross enrolled at the University of Missouri School of Pharmacy, followed by the University of Missouri-Columbia medical school. Upon graduation, Dr. Cross returned to open a family practice in Trenton, where he practiced for over 30 years. Access to state-of-the-art facilities and limitless opportunities for students at NCMC has inspired Dr. Albert and Carol Cross to dedicate funds to previous campaigns, including the Geyer Hall renovation and construction of Dr. Albert and Vera Cross Hall. Through these investments, Dr. Cross notes, “we change the lives of nearly 1800 individuals each year at NCMC, and we make their lives better, and some of them, we make their lives a lot better. I don’t know of anywhere you could invest and have that kind of impact. A college degree opens so many doors and gives people a chance for a much better life.”

“Dr. Albert and Mrs. Cross have a love for the college that is unmatched,” commented Alicia Endicott, NCMC Director of Development. “They understand that investing now in a new student center is an investment in future generations of NCMC students. We have traditional and non-traditional students as well as local students to Trenton and those that commute from many miles away. A student center will meet the needs of all NCMC students and serve as a valuable resource for the region.”