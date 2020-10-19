Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Downtown Trenton merchants are organizing a shopping promotion during Thanksgiving week which is November 23rd through the 28th.

The promotion is called “Downtown Dollars” with customers encouraged to purchase cards at five dollars ($5.00) each and then use them to buy selected sales items at participating businesses. One side of the card is to feature business logos, the other side will offer discounts on selected products or services. Merchants are requested to provide their logo and/or sales promotion by October 30th to Megan Taul of the Main Street Trenton, downtown improvement association.

The promotion is offered at no cost to the merchant, but each merchant is being asked to donate a prize for inclusion in a gift basket drawing.

Customers purchasing the “Downtown Dollars” card are asked to write their name and phone number on the card and deposit the card into a dropbox on a date and location to be announced.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares