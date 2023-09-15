Downtown Bethany gears up for annual Fall Festival

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Activities for both adults and children are scheduled for the Fall Festival in downtown Bethany on September 23.

A car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a bike show will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A wine walk is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the wine walk can be purchased in advance at Green Hills Insurance, Hodge Podge, Home Town Title, and Little Clara’s Garden. Additionally, there will be a salsa contest and cornhole games, both starting at 3 p.m., as well as a lighted parade at 8 p.m.

Children’s activities at the Bethany Fall Festival on September 23 will include a bike rodeo at 10:30 a.m. and magic shows. Bounce houses will also be available.

