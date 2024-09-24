Dorothy Marie Lamb (Drake) of Avalon, Mo., passed away on July 11, 2024, at her home in Long Beach, Calif.

Dorothy was born on June 16, 1927, in Peculiar, Missouri, to parents Blanche Pearl Burnside and Lee Calvin Drake. She grew up in Avalon, Missouri, and graduated from Avalon School. She attended Chillicothe Business College. Dorothy owned and operated Dorothy’s Cafe, located in Chillicothe, Missouri.

In 1945, she married Wallace Eugene Beever, and they resided in Avalon, Missouri. They were parents to four children. In 1960, she relocated to Long Beach, California, with her second husband, Donald Eugene Lamb. They were parents to a daughter. Dorothy later began a career in the grocery business.

Dorothy’s hobbies included gardening, maintaining her cherished home, traveling, and following her beloved Los Angeles Dodgers. She was always up for a new adventure.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Blanche Burnside; her father, Lee Drake; her brother, Robert Drake; her sisters, Mary Roberts and Helen Hokit; her first husband, Wallace Beever; her second husband, Donald Lamb; and her stepdaughter, Gwenda Oneth.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Robert Beever, Karen (John) Berry, Mary Senf, Eldon (Cheri) Beever, and Sheri (Derek) Lester. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Davis, Julie Mohn, Sean Berry, Nicole Collins, Aimee Bement, Melissa Zablocki, Timothy Chad Senf, Gene Beever, Dean Beever, Dustin Beever, Maxwell Lester, and Emily Lester. She was blessed with 19 great-grandchildren.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery in Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Edgewood Cemetery in Chillicothe, Missouri.

