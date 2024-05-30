Share To Your Social Network

Dorothy Jean Phillips of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away at age 93 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. Her family will deeply miss her presence as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to make things beautiful, yet they rejoice knowing she is in the arms of her Heavenly Father.

Dorothy was born in Fairfax, Missouri, on July 17, 1930, to Anna Louise Umbarger and Eugene Merle McCartney. She was the oldest of three children. She met her husband, Carmen Phillips, at a soda fountain when she was 17, and then again at Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, where they were students. They were married on March 29, 1953.

Dorothy and Carmen opened their hearts and home to three adopted children: Jeffrey Thomas, Cynthia Denise, and Bradley Eugene. As a young mother, Dorothy started her cottage industry, baking and decorating cakes for weddings and special occasions. She was also a high school teacher and an avid quilter; her family treasures her creations. As her children grew older, Dorothy worked at Hallmark Cards, Zondervan Christian Books, and Intervarsity Press.

After Carmen’s retirement in 1991, he and Dorothy purchased a motor home which allowed them to travel together full-time for eight and a half years. They also traveled to Europe, England, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and China. Dorothy delighted in seeing the world with her husband.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Carmen Phillips; her brother, Robert McCartney, and his wife, Pat; her sister-in-law, Janis Truelove; her daughter, Cynthia Spitler, and her husband, Paul; her son, Bradley Phillips, and his wife, Lisa; her grandchildren, Russell Spitler and his wife, Catherine, Eric Spitler and his wife, Mason, and Paige Phillips; and her great-grandchildren, Auden Spitler, Darcey Spitler, Jack Spitler, and Daisy Spitler. She is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Donald McCartney; and her beloved son, Jeffrey Phillips, who was tragically killed in an accident in 1973. She will be buried adjacent to him in an Akron, Missouri, cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2024, at First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m.

A second visitation will be at Fairfax Methodist Church, Fairfax, Missouri, on June 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Akron Cemetery, northwest of Cainsville, Missouri.

