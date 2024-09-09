Doris “Joanne” Rodgers went home to the loving arms of her Savior on September 7, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at Kingswood Nursing Home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joanne was born on February 23, 1934, a daughter of the late Samuel Edward and Eunice Ramah (Boyd) Murdock of Milan. She grew up in Milan, Missouri, and graduated from Milan High School. She was united in holy matrimony to her lifelong partner, James C. Rodgers, on March 18, 1952, in Trenton, Missouri. Joanne and Jim celebrated 69 years together before Jim left this world on January 13, 2022.

Joanne was blessed with 90 years of life, filled with precious memories, joy, challenges, and love. Her roles as a wife, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, grandmother, and friend earned her a special place in many hearts. Her loving spirit touched many lives and left everyone filled with joy and gratitude. Joanne’s kindness was ever-present, focusing on her family, spending time together, maintaining a positive attitude, respecting others, and expressing words of caring love. During her stay at Kingswood Nursing Home, Joanne’s true heart shone out to her loved ones and caregivers, as she often told them how much she loved them. Her gentle heart, gratitude, and grace were apparent to the very end of her life, one she strove to live in the image of Jesus.

Joanne was a very outgoing and personable individual who loved conversations with friends and family. In the early years of her marriage, Joanne and Jim loved to square dance and could be found on the dance floor many weekends doing the Do Si Do, Promenade, Circle Left/Right, and Allemande. They enjoyed time on the water, houseboat excursions, traveling, attending bluegrass festivals, participating in Masonic Lodge activities and conventions, and hosting family events in their home.

After her marriage to Jim, they moved to Kansas City following Jim’s discharge from the U.S. Air Force. Joanne made a career working in various brokerage firms. She worked 15 years at EF Hutton, 10 years at HQ Peet/Dupont Glore Forgan, six years at Kidder Peabody, and retired as Operations Manager from Prudential Bache. In 2003, she enjoyed working as a receptionist at Carnegie Village, visiting with residents and their families. Life came full circle during her residency at Carnegie Village for 3 ½ years.

As a grandmother, she cherished her memories with her grandchildren, attending many Grandparents’ Day events during their elementary school years, enjoying day trips, summer sleepovers at her house, holiday gatherings, walks to the rock, and countless sporting events and school plays. Joanne always had a batch of chocolate chip cookies ready for snacks. Joanne loved her furry companions too, usually having dogs or the occasional cat as beloved members of the family. She once spent their “last $5.00” on buying a dog, making it tight on their budget until the next payday.

She was involved in various charitable and community organizations, including the United Methodist Church, Garden Club, Red Hatters, Bible study groups, choir, and selling Avon to many friends and family.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one son, Robert Lynn Rodgers, in infancy, a sister, Mary Mildred Murdock Dunlap, a brother-in-law, Charles Rodgers, a sister-in-law, Juanita Helms and her husband Don, a nephew, Jack Helms, and a great-nephew, Ed Yardley.

Joanne is survived by nephews, James (Tammy) Helms, Jerry Helms, and Jim (Linda) Dunlap; nieces, Donna (Ed) Yardley, and Kathy Helms of Milan. She is also survived by great-nieces, Vicki (Tim) Lopatofsky and their children Luke, Mark, and Abigail; Carol (Jerry) Martin, Sharon Buck, Valerie Harris, Kelly (Gene) Fanning, Rachel (Seth) Robey, and Marci Helms and all their children. Great-nephews include Zane (Debbie) Klein, Troy Klein, John Dunlap, Carson Dunlap, Max (Jenny) Dunlap, and Rory (Lori) Helms, along with many other family members and friends.

A service for Joanne will be held on Sunday, September 15, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. A short graveside service and burial will follow at Bairdstown Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the caring and compassionate nurses and supportive staff at Kingswood Nursing Home, Carnegie Village, and Amedisys Hospice.

