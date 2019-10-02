Dorinda Nicholson “The Pearl Harbor Child” to speak at Grand River Historical Museum Society

Grand River Historical Museum Society will present a fascinating program on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Elk’s Lodge. You can register for dinner at 6:30 or attend only the program at 7:00 p.m. Dorinda Nicholson “The Pearl Harbor Child” will be the speaker.

Dorinda Makanaonalani Nicholson, known as “The Pearl Harbor Child” is an award-winning author of Pearl Harbor history through the eyes of a child. When the bombs fell on December 7, 1941, she clung to her father’s side as enemy torpedo bombers screamed overhead skimming the treetops. When the planes dipped their wings, she saw the pilots’ goggles. She has made it her mission to tell this American history.

Dorinda has published numerous travel articles and authored a series of educational filmstrips for children about the history, culture, industry, and land of Hawaii. These filmstrips were distributed nationally and won a silver medal from ITVA. She also originated the concept for “A Woman’s Year,” an organizational calendar for women, which was published by Hallmark for some 15 years.

All of her non-fiction, photo-illustrated World War II books are written for middle grade to young adults. Her book, Pearl Harbor Warriors, earned an IRA intermediate non-fiction award, Mark Twain list, ALA best DVD for kids, and was chosen as Hawaii’s first read-aloud book, read simultaneously to more than 10,000 students on Oahu and Maui.

