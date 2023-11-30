Dorcas Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to honor veterans and first responders

The Dorcas Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is set to host a special event honoring veterans, first responders, and community heroes.

The coffee and cookie reception will take place on December 4, starting at 2 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church, located in the lower level, Trenton, Missouri. This event aligns with the “Wreaths Across America” initiative, featuring a ceremonial wreath dedication. This wreath will subsequently be placed at the World War I Memorial in Moberly Park.

Organizers invite the public to join in celebrating and recognizing the contributions of these dedicated individuals.