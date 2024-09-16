Donnie Lee Fields, 50 years old, of Green Castle, Missouri, went home on Saturday, September 14, 2024, surrounded by family.

Donnie was born on October 26, 1973, in Kirksville, Missouri, to David and Candy (Gordy) Fields, who survive in Green City, Missouri. In 1998, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Angela (Fetters) Fields. She survives of the home. Donnie and Angela have two sons: Devin Lee Fields of Kirksville, Missouri, and Laydon Tyrone Fields of Green Castle. He is also survived by his grandmother, Marge Fields of Green City; a sister, Danita and her husband Rusty Gordon of Green Castle; three nieces, Araya Fetters, Gracey Gordon, and Clare Gordon; two nephews, Kros Fetters and Kannon Fetters; and his mother-in-law, Betty Fetters of Novinger, Missouri. His brother-in-law, Tim, and his wife, April Fetters, of Bedford, Texas, also survive him. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Polly and Jack, along with his father-in-law, Archie.

Donnie was raised in Green City and graduated from Green City R-I in 1992. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1998 with his Bachelor’s Degree and later received his Master’s Degree in Administration in 2009. His first teaching and coaching job was in Novinger, in 2005, he returned to Green City to teach and coach. He became the winningest coach in the school’s history.

Donnie’s greatest joy was coaching sports, especially coaching his boys. He brought out the best in his players and always pushed them to achieve their full potential. His influence on his players will never be forgotten. In addition to sports, Donnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and finding great deals. He was a Deacon at the First Christian Church and served both his church and community.

A funeral service for Donnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, east of Green City. A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Every athlete Donnie coached was told to “leave it all out on the court.” He believed in making sure everyone gave their all, with no room for regrets. Donnie left it all out on the court of life, giving everything he had and making the most of every moment. A good coach is hard to find, but Donnie was more than a great coach; he was a role model, a leader, and a one-of-a-kind person with a heart of gold. As we wipe our tears, we smile because we were blessed to know someone so difficult to lose.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Donnie Fields Memorial Scholarship Fund.

