Donna Dee (Colliver) Shull, age 89, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Donna was born on April 25, 1935, to Doris and Ottis Colliver of rural Bogard, Missouri. She was christened in the Rush Chapel Church. She lived briefly in Van Nuys, California, and then returned to Missouri to live on her grandparents’ farm at Tater Hill in rural Carroll County. She attended school in Hale, Missouri. On November 13, 1950, she married Buddy Lee Shull. They were the parents of one daughter, Betty Lynn (Shull) Englert. They made their home in Hale, Missouri, where Donna worked as an Avon lady, at the Hale Locker, and at John and Olive Moore’s Grocery in Hale. In 1969, Bud and Donna opened the Bud Shull Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Brunswick, Missouri. They operated the business together for 33 years until their retirement in 2002.

While raising her daughter Betty, Donna was a member of the PTA and served as room mother many times. She sewed many clothes, dance, and cheerleading outfits for Betty. Donna loved being outdoors and could often be found tending her yard and flowers. She always enjoyed decorating her home for Christmas. She still owned her grandfather’s property at Tater Hill and enjoyed taking drives with Betty to check on the farm. Donna’s happy place was at their lake home in Sunrise Beach, Missouri. She was an excellent hostess and many memories were made with wonderful friends and family at the lake, sharing laughs and eating the delicious food she prepared. Donna enjoyed riding her wave runner and spent time riding it even into her 80s. Every evening she could be found on the deck watching the beautiful lake sunsets.

Donna’s pride and joy were her two grandsons, Brian and Scott, and her four great-grandchildren and the many happy weekends that were spent together at the lake. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Betty Englert and husband Jerry of Hale, Missouri; two grandsons, Brian Englert and wife Melissa, and Scott Englert and wife Kelley, all of Chillicothe, Missouri; four great-grandchildren, Andrew Englert, Myra Englert, Isabella Englert, and Addison Englert; one sister, Bessie Lightfoot of Braymer, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Buddy Shull in 2009.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Friday, June 28, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Hale Memorial Gardens, Hale, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Help Services of Carroll County and/or Hedrick Medical Center Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

