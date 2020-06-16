Donations for planned fireworks display in Trenton still being accepted

Donations are still being accepted for the community fireworks display planned in Trenton July 3rd. Individuals, organizations, and businesses are funding the display.

Fireworks will be shot off from the Black Silo Winery starting that night at dusk. The show is anticipated to last 20 to 30 minutes.

Community Fireworks Committee Chairperson Diane Lowrey says Black Silo will be open for individuals to watch the display. Fireworks will also be able to be seen from other locations near the winery.

Donations for the July 3rd fireworks display can be left with Lowrey at the Trenton Republican-Times newspaper office. They can also be left at or mailed to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce office at 611 East Ninth Street. Checks should be made payable to the chamber with fireworks written on the memo line.

