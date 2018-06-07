Donations for July 4th fireworks display coming up short.

Nearly $3,000 has been collected in donations for this year’s Trenton Community Fireworks Display.

A local committee is still accepting contributions for the display, which is estimated to cost $4,000. Licensed pyrotechnician Brad Coursey of Galt is in charge of the fireworks display. The fireworks will be set off from the area near the Rock Barn in Trenton at dusk. The city of Trenton is not associated with the committee collecting donations for the display.

Any person, organization, or business wanting to make a donation can mail it to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Office at 617 Main Street in Trenton or leave it with committee chairperson Diane Lowrey at the Republican-Times Newspaper Office at 122 East Eighth Street.

Contributions can also be left with committee members Rosetta Marsh, Joe Brinser, Glen Briggs, and Debbie Carman or placed in canisters at the Trenton Main Stop, Trenton Hy-Vee customer service area, Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, and BP service station.

