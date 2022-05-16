Donations for community fireworks display in Trenton now being accepted

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

While the event itself is seven weeks away, a committee is getting busy raising funds for the 2022 community fireworks display in Trenton which is scheduled for Sunday night July 3rd.

The committee of local residents is coordinating the fundraising effort through the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce. Chairperson Diane Lowrey said the committee hopes to raise between $4,000 and $5,000 for the fireworks. The location is returning to the North Central Missouri Fairgrounds area after two years at Black Silo Winery.

The fireworks on July 3rd will begin around 9:30 p.m those attending able to view the display from several locations in and around the fairgrounds area.

Donations to help with costs for the fireworks show can send money to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at post office Box 233, in Trenton. Contributions also may be taken to the chamber office, located at the Eastgate Shopping Center, or contact Mrs. Lowrey at 660-635-0607, who can pick up donations if needed.

Checks should be made out to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce with “fireworks” written on the memo line. All donations are tax-deductible.