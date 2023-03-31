Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

National News March 31, 2023 Jacob Fischler
Former President Donald Trump (Photo credit Library of Congress)
(Missouri Independent) – A New York criminal grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed following news reports.

A former president has never been indicted before. Trump is also a Republican candidate in the 2024 race for the presidency.

Jacob Fischler

https://www.missouriindependent.com

Jacob Fischler is a Washington correspondent for States Newsroom, a network of state-based nonprofit news outlets that includes The Missouri Independent.

