Donald Lee Garr, 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri. Donald was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, on May 10, 1934, to Alton Alvin and Daisy (Bower) Garr. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Fryer, and to this union, two sons were born.

Donald was a 1953 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He served in the U.S. Army. Following his service, he worked at Ivan Thompson Motors in Chillicothe before pursuing his lifelong passion as a farmer. Donald enjoyed working on the farm and in his shop. He was an excellent mechanic and particularly enjoyed participating in Plow Days at his cousin Jim Husler’s farm.

Donald and his son Mark took a motorcycle riding class and both got their licenses at the same time. They had matching motorcycles, and Donald rode his motorcycle to town almost every day. He also enjoyed going for coffee in the mornings at Plowman’s Garage.

He is survived by two sons, Mark (Mary) Garr and David Garr; brothers Forrest (Shirley) Garr, Fred Garr, and Pete (Dorothy) Garr; sisters Mary Underwood, Frances Crouch, and Carolyn (Elden) Johnson; and grandchild Zachary Garr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Daisy; his wife, Carolyn; and sister, Gracie Evans.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Veterans Home and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

