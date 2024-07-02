Dona Kay (Jasinski) Selby

Share To Your Social Network

Dona Kay Selby, a 70-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 11:19 a.m., Sunday, June 30, 2024, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. She will be cremated following the visitation. Inurnment will be at a later date in Martin Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Martin Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Dona Kay Selby was born October 8, 1953, in Trenton, Missouri, to John and Gydona (Stephens) Jasinski. She graduated from Trenton High School and worked as a waitress for many years at Bell’s Café. She later worked in housekeeping for Super 8 in Trenton. She enjoyed fishing, cooking and baking, and sewing. She also enjoyed her yard with its many flower gardens and the birds and squirrels that she fed.

She was married to Stephan Selby on December 2, 1978, in Trenton, Missouri.

Surviving relatives include her husband Stephan of the home; sons Michael Selby of Trenton and Brian Selby of Kirksville, Missouri; brothers and sisters, Gary Jasinski of Marshfield, Missouri, Terry Jasinski of Trenton, Judy Lewis of Princeton, Missouri, Lana Carter of Trenton, Joy Bonnett of Spickard, Missouri, and John Jasinski of Trenton; and grandchildren Andrea, Payton, Kadence, and Easton. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Nina Jasinski.

