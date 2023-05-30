Domestic Assault Case Takes New Twist: Rogersville man arrested in Grundy County, accused of tampering with victim

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Rogersville man arrested earlier this month on Grundy County charges was arrested again on May 26th on a new charge.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 49-year-old Jody Wayne Johnson’s newest charge is felony tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution. He is to be held on no bond and is to have no contact with the alleged victims. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 13th.

Johnson is accused of purposely preventing or dissuading a victim from assisting in the prosecution of domestic assault by calling the person three times in April. He allegedly used profanities toward the person and said he was going to take the person on a vacation forever, going to bleed to death, and going to do something live.

Johnson was previously charged with three felony charges in Grundy County, stemming from March. They were second-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, and third-degree domestic assault. Johnson is scheduled for a bond hearing in that case June 6th. No bond is currently allowed.

Information from Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney, Kelly Puckett, indicates Johnson is considered to be a prior and persistent offender and is punishable by a sentence to an extended term of imprisonment in that he has been found guilty of two or more felonies at different times.

He was convicted in the State of Arizona in February 2000 of two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and in November 2000 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

(Photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)

