Dog walking event to be held in Mercer

The Mercer County Health Department and Green Hills Animal Shelter will host dog walking in Mercer.

Participants can bring their dogs or walk dogs from the shelter at the Mercer Walking Trail at Mercer Park on June 21st from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Dog walking is the last event for this quarter of the health department’s wellness challenge. The event encourages residents to get active with their pets.

Call the Mercer County Health Department at 660-748-3630 for more information on June 21st’s event.

(Photo by Andriyko Podilnyk on Unsplash)