Dog costume contest to support Green Hills Animal Shelter set for October 2

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A dog costume contest will be held in Downtown Trenton to support the Green Hills Animal Shelter. Pet check-in will be at the Sesquicentennial Park gazebo on October 2, 2021, at 1:45 in the afternoon. The contest will be in front of the gazebo at 2 o’clock.

Costume categories will include Best in Show, Originality, and Pup and Pal.

It will cost $5 for an entry into the contest in Downtown Trenton on October 2nd. Donations are appreciated. All proceeds will be donated to the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

Related