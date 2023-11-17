Dodge Ram and GMC Acadia collide in Ravenwood, resulting in minor injuries

A two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 46 and Route O in Ravenwood, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries. The accident involved a 2003 Dodge Ram, driven by Kayden R. Sybert, 21, of Parnell, Missouri, and a 2020 GMC Acadia, driven by Karen L. Giesken, 54, of Ravenwood, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both vehicles were initially stopped in traffic at the intersection. The GMC Acadia began moving into traffic when the Dodge Ram, following behind, failed to observe its movement and collided with its rear.

Karen L. Giesken sustained minor injuries in the crash. She was transported by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for treatment.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The Dodge Ram and GMC Acadia both suffered moderate damage but were able to be driven from the scene.