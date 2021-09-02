Doctor Maureen Weber receives Service Excellence Champion Program Award

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A hospitalist at Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe received the Saint Luke’s Physician Group Service Excellence Champion Program Award.

Doctor Maureen Weber was chosen for the award based on how she communicates with her patients and family members.

The Service Excellence Champion Program recognizes Saint Luke’s Physician Group employees, physicians, and advanced practice providers who provide outstanding service to their patients and each other.

A selection committee selects a staff winner each month from each division across the Saint Luke’s Health System. The committee comprises physicians, advanced practice providers, human resources, members of the employee engagement committee, and members of Saint Luke’s Physician Group administration.

