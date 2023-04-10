Doctor Kim Baxter presents program on mission work and medical improvements in Kenya to Trenton Rotary Club

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mission work and medical improvements in Kenya were discussed at a meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club.

Doctor Kim Baxter is a retired optometrist from North Platte, Nebraska. He spoke about his mission work in Kenya which he said led to a partnership with Rotary to obtain funds through Rotary’s Global Grant program.

It allowed for improvements to an existing medical facility plus new medical equipment. The first grant helped provide an incubator for Neonatal care at the hospital. Since that time, the facility has been renovated with funds from the Kenyan governor.

A $136,000 Global Grant was used to purchase equipment and train local medical personnel in Kenya. A connection Dr. Baxter made through a patient in North Platte led to representatives of John Hopkins helping with the training. Dr. Baxter has traveled to Kenya many times with groups to provide medical assistance. His specialty is eye care.

His son Craig, who was an optometry student, accompanied his father on several trips. Craig died seven years ago, and Dr. Baxter noted it was his son’s passion that continues to drive efforts to provide medical care in Kenya. A new clinic, under construction, is to be named in his son’s memory.

When the clinic is completed, Dr. Baxter will be working with Rotary Clubs to obtain another Global Grant to purchase more medical equipment and establish an operating room within the facility. It’s his hope to have volunteer medical personnel rotate through the clinic to provide care to patients in Kenya.

