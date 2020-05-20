The Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center of Trenton has announced a doctor with the Saint Luke’s Health System and Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton has joined Life Options as its medical director. Jennifer Bowe will oversee the medical services provided by the center. Services include medical-grade pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasounds, and eventually sexually transmitted disease and infection testing.

Life Options Green Hills reports Bowe will also assure center nurses follow best practices and that the center is abiding by HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) requirements.

Bowe has lived in Missouri for most of her life. She graduated from Grundy County R-5 High School and received her bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of Missouri—Columbia. She graduated from the University of Missouri Medical School in 2001. Bowe returned to Trenton with her family after her residency in family medicine at the University of Missouri—Columbia from 2001 to 2004.

She was in private practice with Doctor J. A. Keuhn at the Green Hills Medical Clinic until she and her husband purchased the clinic and began to operate it themselves. They sold the practice in 2014 to the Saint Luke’s Health System and Wright Memorial Hospital, where she has been employed since. Bowe is also the medical director at Eastview Manor Care Center and the Grundy County Health Department.

Life Options Green Hills is a pregnancy medical center offering free and confidential services to pregnant women. Services are available to anyone, not just those who live in Trenton. The center is currently offering virtual pregnancy counseling services only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The center’s goal is to be open for in-person visits no later than July 6th.

Life Options can help a woman or couple facing an unplanned pregnancy by making a plan for the pregnancy and connecting the woman or couple with resources.

The center also offers a 20-week prenatal and parenting course called Pathways that can be done virtually. Participants learn information related to pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting. They also receive baby items, including diapers, wipes, and clothes.

More information can be obtained by calling the Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center at 660-358-1378 or at lifeoptionsgreenhills.com.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares