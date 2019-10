Dockery Chapel United Methodist Church at the intersection of Routes W and WW will hold a Harvest Dinner and Bazaar Saturday.

Crafts and other items will be available for purchase at the bazaar from 9 to 2 o’clock.

Those attending may eat and pay what they want for homemade soups, bread and rolls, and desserts from 11 to 2 o’clock.

