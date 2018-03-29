Dockery Chapel Church to host Biker Sunday

Dockery Chapel United Methodist Church and the Christian Motorcyclists Association will hold Biker Sunday next month.

The non-denominational service will be held at Dockery Chapel on Highway W near Trenton the morning of April 22nd starting at 9:30. The service will include testimonies by John and Bethany Provolt of Chillicothe, special music by Jay Alan Smith of Kansas City, and a Christian Motorcyclists Association Run for the Son presentation by Randy and Laura Schwieter of Shelbina.

There will also be bike blessings after the service as well as a church cookout and carry in dinner.

