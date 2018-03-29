Dockery Chapel Church to host Biker Sunday

Local News March 29, 2018 KTTN News
Christian Motorcycle Association

Dockery Chapel United Methodist Church and the Christian Motorcyclists Association will hold Biker Sunday next month.

The non-denominational service will be held at Dockery Chapel on Highway W near Trenton the morning of April 22nd starting at 9:30. The service will include testimonies by John and Bethany Provolt of Chillicothe, special music by Jay Alan Smith of Kansas City, and a Christian Motorcyclists Association Run for the Son presentation by Randy and Laura Schwieter of Shelbina.

There will also be bike blessings after the service as well as a church cookout and carry in dinner.

Post Views: 15

Sharing

Tags

, , , , ,

About KTTN News