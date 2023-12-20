DNR awards $36,000 grant to Maysville

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has awarded a $36,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Maysville, the county seat of DeKalb County. The city will use the funds to evaluate its wastewater system.

The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. Maysville will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvement necessary to meet permit requirements and to continue reliable service to the area. The facility plan should be completed by May 2025.