DNR announces lottery winners of haying privileges at state parks

Missouri Department of Natural Resources has released results of the hay lottery for farmers who signed up last week for the drawing.

The 17 winners receive a permit from the DNR allowing them to cut and harvest hay at selected state parks and conservation areas for three months.

According to the DNR drought assistance website, a Pollock farmer will obtain hay from Pershing State Park near Laclede. Hay at Crowder State Park near Trenton goes to a farmer from Eugene, Missouri. Haying privileges at the Wallace State Park near Cameron have been won by a farmer from Russellville. A farmer from Edina won the hay lottery at Long Branch State Park near Macon and a Carrollton farmer will travel to Ha Ha Tonka State Park south of Camdenton for hay.

