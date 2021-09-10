Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court news for Thursday, September 9, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Among cases Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, Trenton resident Kenneth Leon Talley was sentenced to three years with the Missouri Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to an amended charge. Talley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid as of March 25. The Grundy County sentence is to be served concurrently with other cases.

Kirksville resident Samantha Katherine Persell was placed on five years probation after pleading guilty on two drug counts on June 10. Persell is to enter and successfully complete a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations. The charges involved possession of a controlled substance, synthetic cannabinoid, as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

At a sentencing hearing, Chillicothe resident Tesse Carman was placed on five years probation for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance, synthetic cannabinoid, as of June 25. Special conditions require Carman to apply and successfully complete the 16th Circuit Court Treatment Program of Jackson County.

Rural Milan resident Alyssa Marie Dowell pleaded guilty to felony stealing in Grundy County as of June 23, 2020. Imposition of sentence was suspended, and Dowell was placed on five years supervised probation. She’s to pay restitution of $1,780, with the first payment due by November and then payments of $75 per month.

Nathan Wayne Hinkle of Trenton admitted to probation violations. Additional conditions of probation include three months of electronic alcohol monitoring and obtaining full employment within 30 days. He originally was charged with two counts of felony stealing in August of 2019.

The court extended by one year the probation for Josy Simmons of Trenton on an original drug possession charge from July of 2019.

Admitting to violations but having probations continue were Lynn Dean Shipley of Gallatin and Scott Lee Sims of Spickard.

