Dive into the 17th Chillicothe Polar Plunge this Saturday

The 17th Annual Chillicothe Polar Plunge is set for this Saturday, February 10, 2024. Participants from the surrounding region will embrace the cold in Hawaiian-themed attire for a chilling dip at Simpson Park, all in support of Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) athletes. The event, aimed at raising funds for SOMO’s training and competitions, is vital for athletes across the state, including those in the North Area.

Open to individuals aged 10 and above, the Polar Plunge invites brave souls to contribute to a noble cause. Hosted by the Chillicothe Correctional Center, the event will commence with day-of registration at 11:30 a.m., followed by the plunge at 1 p.m.

Last year, the Chillicothe Polar Plunge participants raised over $10,000 for SOMO athletes. This year, a minimum of $75 is required for participation, with various incentives available for reaching higher fundraising milestones. The goal for this year is set at $11,000, contributing to a statewide ambition to surpass one million dollars through more than 10 events.

Charlie Phillips of Savannah, a Plunge Ambassador and a participant in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin during the summer of 2023, is actively promoting this year’s Polar Plunge, aiming to increase awareness and support for the cause.

For more details about the Polar Plunge, contact Melody Prawitz at the Special Olympics St. Joseph office at 816-233-6232 or via email at [email protected].

Two more Polar Plunges are scheduled in the northern Missouri area: the St. Joseph Polar Plunge on February 24 and the Kirksville Polar Plunge on March 2.

