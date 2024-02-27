Dive into Fun this Saturday at Kirksville Polar Plunge 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The 17th Annual Kirksville Polar Plunge is set for March 2, 2024. Individuals from across the region will sport Hawaiian-themed attire and swimwear to take part in the chilling dip at Thousand Hills Beach. This exhilarating event is dedicated to supporting the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO), with all proceeds aiding in the training and competition for countless SOMO athletes statewide, particularly in the North Area.

Open to enthusiasts aged 10 and above, the Polar Plunge is a fantastic opportunity to have fun while contributing to a noble cause. The Linn County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are proud to host the event at Thousand Hills State Park, located at 20431 Highway 157, Kirksville. Registration on the day of the event begins at 11 a.m., with the plunge taking place at 1 p.m.

Last year, participants raised over $30,000 for SOMO athletes. To join, plungers must raise a minimum of $75, with the chance to earn incentives for surpassing fundraising targets. This year’s fundraising goal is set at $32,000, as organizers aim to surpass a cumulative one million dollars through more than 10 statewide events.

Three distinguished Plunge Ambassadors, Patty Sutton, Heather Lammers, and Jared Niemeyer, are at the forefront of this year’s event. As SOMO athletes themselves, they have dedicated months to promoting the Polar Plunge.

Patty Sutton shares her enthusiasm, “I have been doing this a long time. Come out and watch us Plunge or take the Plunge yourself. It’s cold, but fun.”

For additional information, visit the Special Olympics fundraising page.

Related