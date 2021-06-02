Disturbance at Chillicothe business results in arrest of a man making threats with a “bladed weapon”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A report of a disturbance at a business in the 200 block of West Business Highway 36 in Chillicothe the evening of June 1st led to an arrest.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports an investigation revealed one subject had threatened another with a bladed weapon.

Forty-nine-year-old Walter Franklin Spunaugle has been charged with second-degree felony assault. Bond is $10,000 cash only, no surety. An initial appearance in Livingston County court is scheduled for June 3rd.

A probable cause statement accuses Spunaugle of making two slashing motions toward another man with a box cutter, one towards his stomach and another towards his face. The slashes did not reach the other man, but they allegedly made the other man fear for his safety.

