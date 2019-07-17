Distribution of school supplies set for August 10, 2019 in Chillicothe

Grace Episcopal Church and the Livingston County Food Pantry, both of Chillicothe, will provide school supplies to students from area schools in all grades, with a focus on high school students.

Distribution of supplies will be held at the food pantry at 403 Locust Street August 10th from 10 to 2 o’clock.

A portion of the school supplies will come from Operation Homefront’s collection at Dollar Tree stores. Operation Homefront assists military families with financial obligations, including school supplies.

Grace Episcopal Parish Administrator Rosina Harter says the church and Livingston County Food Pantry’s program seeks to serve those not reached by the YMCA and Livingston County Health Center’s program.

Call the Livingston County Food Pantry for more information about the school supply distribution August 10th at 660-247-2822.