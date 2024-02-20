Discover Missouri’s wildlife at free Kirksville event

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an evening with wildlife at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville on Feb. 23 from 6-9 p.m.

This free event will feature several conservation-related exhibits, including those by the Missouri Beekeeping Association, the Missouri Trapping Association, and MDC fisheries, forestry, and wildlife protection. Staff will also be on hand to score deer antlers with official Boone and Crockett measurements. Guest speakers will present on mountain lions in Missouri and MDC’s K-9 program.

All ages are welcome, and questions about this event should be directed to Conservation Agent Kevin Powell at [email protected]. William Matthew Middle School is located at 1515 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Kirksville.

