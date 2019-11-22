Disabled Athletes with Grundy Support offering Christmas items at shop in Trenton

The non-profit group Disabled Athletes with Grundy Support, also known as DAWGS, has a fundraising shop in Trenton to benefit the DAWGS team and pay for travel expenses for Special Olympics athletes.

DAWGS Coach Judy Rash says there are a lot of Christmas items at the shop at 404 East Ninth Street, in the middle of the former Maggie’s Mess of Books building. Athletes help at the shop when it is open on Fridays from noon to 5 o’clock and sometimes after practice Saturdays. People can also meet Rash at other times by scheduling an appointment.

Rash calls the DAWGS “very blessed” to receive donations of Christmas trees, lights, icicles, inflatables. DAWGS fundraising items can also be purchased at Magnolia’s Beauty Salon at 1410 East 10th Street in Trenton weekdays from 9 to 5 o’clock.

The money raised is used to pay for bus gas, food, Special Olympics State Games $60.00 per athlete fee, equipment, and uniforms. She adds that about $10,000 is spent on the team each year, and the athletes do not pay for anything.

Contact Judy Rash for more information on the DAWGS Fundraising Shop at 816-244-6380.

Contact Jennifer McCully for more information about the items available at Magnolia’s Beauty Salon at 660-359-5959.

Disabled Athletes with Grundy Support Coach Jim Rash says there is always a need for more Special Olympics Missouri coaches.

Coach Judy Rash explains the first step to someone becoming a coach is filling out a volunteer form. Special Olympics Missouri then conducts a background check at no cost to the applicant. After the background check is found to be “good,” a person can be around the athletes, travel on the bus, attend practice, and get to know the group.

When someone wants to become a coach, they can go to the SOMO website so mo (dot) com and take two tests: Principals of Coaching and a General Session. Judy Rash says the test results are automatically sent into Special Olympics, and a training session is scheduled for a sport in which someone wants to be certified.

Coaches have to have CPR, first aid, and concussion certifications on file with Special Olympics at all times.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 14 Shares