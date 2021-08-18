Directors re-elected at Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation annual meeting of stockholders

Local News August 18, 2021August 18, 2021 KTTN News
Pictured above from left to right are Kyle Kelso of Weldon, Iowa; Allan Mulnix of Bethany, Missouri, and John McCloud of Spickard, Missouri. All three were re-elected to the GRM Networks Board of Directors at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the stockholders of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation d/b/a GRM Networks. The meeting was held at 10 a.m. August 18, 2021, at the GRM Networks corporate office in Princeton, Missouri.
The 2021 Annual Meeting of the stockholders of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation d/b/a GRM Networks was held at 10 a.m. on August 18, 2021, at the GRM Networks corporate office in Princeton, Missouri.

Directors with terms expiring were:

  • Kyle Kelso, Weldon, Iowa
  • John McCloud, Spickard, Missouri
  • Allan Mulnix, Bethany, Missouri

Kelso, McCloud, and Mulnix were re-elected for three-year terms.

Twenty-eight people attended the Annual Meeting at the office, and 2,036 were represented by proxy.

The Board of Directors elected officers at their regular board meeting held immediately following the Annual Meeting. Elected were:

  • President Gregg Davis of Chula, Missouri
  • Vice President Mark Yungeberg of Princeton, Missouri
  • Secretary Bruce George of Allerton, Iowa
  • Assistant Secretary Ray Meyer of Conception Junction, Missouri
  • Treasurer John McCloud of Spickard, Missouri
  • Assistant Treasurer Allan Mulnix of Bethany, Missouri

GRM Networks® is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa.

 

