Directors re-elected at Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation annual meeting of stockholders

The 2021 Annual Meeting of the stockholders of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation d/b/a GRM Networks was held at 10 a.m. on August 18, 2021, at the GRM Networks corporate office in Princeton, Missouri.

Directors with terms expiring were:

Kyle Kelso, Weldon, Iowa

John McCloud, Spickard, Missouri

Allan Mulnix, Bethany, Missouri

Kelso, McCloud, and Mulnix were re-elected for three-year terms.

Twenty-eight people attended the Annual Meeting at the office, and 2,036 were represented by proxy.

The Board of Directors elected officers at their regular board meeting held immediately following the Annual Meeting. Elected were:

President Gregg Davis of Chula, Missouri

Vice President Mark Yungeberg of Princeton, Missouri

Secretary Bruce George of Allerton, Iowa

Assistant Secretary Ray Meyer of Conception Junction, Missouri

Treasurer John McCloud of Spickard, Missouri

Assistant Treasurer Allan Mulnix of Bethany, Missouri

GRM Networks® is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa.

