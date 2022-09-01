Director of Marketing and Commodities for Missouri Farm Bureau to speak at meeting of Grundy County Farm Bureau

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Farm Bureau Director of Marketing and Commodities Davin Althoff will speak at the Grundy County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting later this month.

The meeting will be in the fellowship hall of the First Christian Church of Trenton on September 22nd at 6 pm.

A meal will be provided by the Grundy County Farm Bureau. The meeting will include voting on county board members and discussion of resolutions to be presented at the statewide convention in December.

All Farm Bureau members and their families are invited on September 22nd. Attendees are asked to bring two nonperishable items per person to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

RSVP by September 19th to the Grundy County Farm Bureau at 660-359-2242.