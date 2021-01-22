Director of Agriculture announces funding for local 4-H, FFA youth service projects

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn announced that 14 youth groups from across Missouri were awarded grants from the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s 2021 Building Our American Communities grant program. Six local chapters of the National FFA Organization and eight Missouri 4-H clubs statewide have been awarded funds for their community service projects this year.

“It’s important that we continue to support youth as they seek leadership opportunities to serve their communities,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “I am so proud of each of the Missouri FFA chapters and 4-H clubs that were awarded these grants and thank them for showing up and making a difference in their community. They are truly inspiring to all of us in Missouri agriculture. ”

Each of the 2021 awardees will receive $500 toward their projects, which may include upgrades or additions to existing facilities, grounds, or buildings, such as fairgrounds, parks, or community centers used by local organizations. The 2021 grant recipients are:

FFA Chapters

Salisbury FFA, Salisbury (Chariton County)

Portageville School District FFA, Portageville (New Madrid County)

Morrisville FFA, Morrisville (Polk County)

Liberal FFA Chapter, Liberal (Barton County)

Lincoln FFA, Lincoln (Benton County)

Osceola FFA, Osceola (St. Clair County)

4-H Clubs

Iron County 4H, Ironton (Iron County)

Fredericktown Farmers 4-H, Fredericktown (Madison County)

Shiloh 4H Club, Liberal (Barton County)

Learn A Do 4H Club, Liberal (Barton County)

Lake Creek Lamplighters 4H, Sedalia (Benton County)

Lincoln Cardinals 4H, Sedalia (Benton County)

Harvester 4H Club, Wentzville (St. Charles County)

Country Crossroads 4H Club, Wright City (Warren County)

The Building Our American Communities program has been supporting youth projects since the 1970s. Each year, youth organizations throughout Missouri submit proposals for consideration for the grants that support specific projects within each community. The grants are funded through Missouri’s Agriculture Development Fund under an agreement with the USDA.

4-H clubs and FFA chapters awarded grants this year must complete their projects no later than Aug. 1, 2021.

