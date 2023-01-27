Director of Ag Announces Grant awards for FFA, 4-H youth service projects

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn announced that 22 youth groups from across Missouri were awarded grants from the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s 2023 Building Our American Communities grant program. Eleven local chapters of the National FFA Organization and 11 Missouri 4-H clubs statewide have been awarded funds for their community service projects this year.

“Missouri FFA and 4-H programs continue to enrich and cultivate a strong passion for agriculture and service in our youth,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “These groups demonstrate leadership, generosity, and personal growth through their projects. Their hard work inspires me and does not go unnoticed. I applaud each FFA chapter for ‘Living to Serve’ and each 4-H club for devoting their ‘hands to larger service’ every day.”

Each of the 2023 awardees will receive $500 toward their projects, which may include upgrades or additions to existing facilities, grounds, or buildings, such as fairgrounds, parks, or community centers used by local organizations. The 2023 grant recipients are:

FFA Chapters

Ste. Genevieve FFA, Ste. Genevieve (Ste. Genevieve County)

Fredericktown FFA, Fredericktown (Madison County)

Chilhowee FFA, Chilhowee (Johnson County)

Tipton FFA, Tipton (Moniteau County)

West Platte FFA, Weston (Platte County)

Ashland FFA, Ashland (Boone County)

Centralia FFA, Centralia (Boone County)

Steelville FFA, Steelville (Crawford County)

Cuba FFA, Cuba (Crawford County)

Neosho FFA, Neosho (Newton County)

Carthage FFA, Carthage (Jasper County)

4-H Clubs

Country Kids 4H Horse Club, Lebanon (Laclede County)

Hickory Grove 4H Club, Pleasant Hill (Cass County)

Nobles 4H Club, Tuscumbia (Miller County)

Pocahontas 4H Club, Jackson (Cape Girardeau County)

Iron County 4H Arcadia Valley, Arcadia (Iron County)

Home Pioneer 4H Club, Atlanta (Macon County)

Azen Jolly Timers 4H Club, Downing (Scotland County)

Final Drive 4H Club, Cuba (Crawford County)

Blue Ribbon Kids 4H Club, Leasburg (Crawford County)

Guys & Gals 4H Club, Richmond (Ray County)

Dale Patton 4H Club, Richmond (Ray County)

The Building Our American Communities program has been supporting youth projects since the 197os. Each year, youth organizations throughout Missouri submit proposals for consideration for the grants that support specific projects within each community. The grants are funded through Missouri’s Agriculture Development Fund under an agreement with the USDA.

4-H clubs and FFA chapters awarded grants this year must complete their projects no later than Aug. 1, 2023.

