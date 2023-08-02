Diane Lowrey honored as 2023 Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce “Pillar of the Community”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A remarkable woman who came to Trenton in 1978 with plans of a short stay but found her home in the community, Diane Lowrey, has been recognized as the 2023 Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Pillar of the Community.

After graduating from Northeast Missouri State University, now Truman State University, Diane began her journey as a news reporter for the Trenton Republican-Times. Throughout her 45-year career, she devoted herself to sharing the stories and events of Trenton, Grundy County, and the surrounding area through her words and photographs.

It was her coverage of a local acting guild’s dinner show presentation that sparked her involvement in the community. Diane quickly became part of the Trenton Acting Guild, leading to various acquaintances and opportunities for community engagement. She was invited to serve on the Grundy County Friends of the Arts Board of Directors and later joined the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, where she served as president for one term and remains active as an Ambassador today.

Diane’s dedication to the community extended further, as a co-founding member of the Missouri Day Festival, she continues to support the event by volunteering at the welcome booth. As a 30-year member of the Trenton Rotary Club, Diane made history by becoming the club’s first female president and earned recognition as a two-time Paul Harris Fellow designee. She also chaired the club’s Shoes for Orphan Souls project and contributed to organizing the Missouri Day Festival and Grundy County Sesquicentennial parades.

Emphasizing the importance of post-secondary education, Diane was elected to the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees in 1998, where she has been serving for 25 years. Her commitment to education also led her to take on the role of secretary for the NCMC Booster Club. Additionally, Diane is an active member of the Missouri Community Colleges Association and serves as a past MCCA board member.

Beyond her involvement in education and community organizations, Diane contributes her time to various causes, including the Bright Futures Trenton program, where she participates as a “shopper” for the preschool Backpack Buddies program and serves on the Trenton Middle School site council. Her community engagement also extends to the Grundy County Industrial Development Commission and Industrial Development Authority boards, where she holds the positions of secretary and vice president, respectively.

Diane is an active participant in the Historic Preservation Committee of the Trenton City Council, the Main Street Trenton Organization Committee, Chapter MN, PEO, and the Community Food Pantry.

Although Diane claims to be retired, her dedication to serving and supporting the Trenton community remains unwavering. Her impact on the community has been immeasurable, making her a deserving recipient of the 2023 Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Pillar of the Community award.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions and commitment to Trenton, Diane Lowrey has truly become a pillar of the community, leaving an inspiring legacy for generations to come.

Related