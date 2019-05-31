DHSS releases final rules for the implementation of medical marijuana program

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released final rules for the medical marijuana program, which were filed today as emergency rules and as proposed rules with the Missouri Secretary of State.

The final rules, which are eleven separate rules, are now posted on the DHSS website. The rules will go into effect on June 3, 2019, and will remain in effect until the proposed rules (which are the same rules as the emergency rules) and any changes based on public comment are in effect. Article XIV of the Constitution tasks DHSS with having all rules finalized by June 4.

A paper version of online facility application forms will be available on the DHSS website on or before June 4. Public comment on the proposed rules will be accepted during the month of July, and a public hearing will be held on the proposed rules. DHSS will begin accepting facility applications on August 3, per guidelines set in the constitutional amendment.

DHSS received over 500 comments regarding the rulemaking process and rule suggestions, which significantly aided in the drafting process.

More information about the implementation of Missouri’s medical marijuana program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.