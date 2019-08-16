DHSS extends deadline for medical marijuana facility applications

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began accepting medical marijuana facility applications on Aug. 3 and will now accept applications until 4:30 p.m. CST on Monday, August 19.

Initially, the deadline was set outside of normal business hours at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. DHSS has learned during the first several days of receiving applications that many applicants find it helpful to have representatives immediately available to answer questions about how to submit applications.

“We are expecting a large volume of applications to be submitted during a short window of time,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “Hundreds of people pre-filed non-refundable fees, and we haven’t received their official applications just yet. We want to ensure all of our applicants receive excellent customer service.”

So far, 236 applications have been received through the Department’s secure, online registry for cultivation, manufacturing, dispensary and testing laboratory facilities.

“Extending our deadline will allow us to be fully available to applicants on the last filing day to address any last-minute technical questions that may arise while remaining in full compliance with Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution as prescribed by law,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.

DHSS plans to license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities and 10 testing laboratory facilities.