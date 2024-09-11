Detroit men plead guilty to Rolex watch theft from Missouri store

Two men from the Detroit, Michigan area have admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Rolex watches from a jewelry store in Ellisville, Missouri.

Kordaryl Cross, 25, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. Dajuan Marcellus, 34, had previously pleaded guilty to the same charge on July 29.

Both men admitted to orchestrating a plan that involved using a stolen vehicle to travel to the Ellisville store and steal Rolex watches. On January 2, 2023, Marcellus purchased a prepaid Visa gift card that Cross used eight days later to buy sledgehammers at a Missouri retailer. Marcellus, Cross, and at least two others stole a Dodge Ram truck from Brentwood, which they drove to Ellisville. Marcellus and another individual entered the store, smashing glass cases with the sledgehammers to steal the watches, while Cross monitored the time. Afterward, they abandoned the stolen truck in a parking garage and transported the stolen watches to Illinois.

Marcellus is scheduled to be sentenced on October 29, and Cross on December 9. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The Ellisville Police Department investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gwendolyn Carroll is prosecuting.

