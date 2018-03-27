Detention officer at Daviess-DeKalb jail charged with sexual misconduct with a prisoner

A detention officer at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail of Pattonsburg has been arrested in one county and charged in two counties with felony sexual misconduct with a prisoner or offender by a probation/parole officer or employee of a jail, prison, or correctional facility.

Online court information shows 27-year-old Michael Allen Byrd the Second of Bethany has been charged in Daviess and Clinton counties. The information notes Daviess County issued a warrant March 12th, and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested him March 13th. He posted a bond of $15,000 cash only, and an arraignment is scheduled in Daviess County April 17th.

Online court information also shows a warrant was issued for Byrd in Clinton County Friday and does not show a scheduled court date in Clinton County.

A warrant application from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department states Byrd allegedly forced several female Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail inmates to engage in oral sex with them, including once when he pulled over on Interstate 35 near Cameron while transporting an inmate to jail.

The report says Byrd met with law enforcement from DeKalb and Daviess counties, admitted to the encounters, and claimed the encounter while transporting the inmate was consensual.

Like this: Like Loading...