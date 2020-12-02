Detective Jerry Smith to retire from Trenton Police Department

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department announces Detective Jerry Smith will be retiring this month (December 2020) after serving the citizens of Trenton for 40 years.

Due to his recent health issues and the ongoing COVID-19 spread, the department will not be having a traditional reception for Detective Smith.

The Trenton Police Department is asking the community to send cards to the Trenton Police Department, 610 Main Street, Trenton, Missouri 64683. Please mark these as “c/o Detective Smith” on the envelope.

Related