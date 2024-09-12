Details released on how the 7th Heaven robbery unfolded in Trenton

A probable cause statement filed with the circuit court details the events surrounding a robbery on September 7 at the 7th Heaven Convenience Store in Trenton, leading to the subsequent arrest of a suspect.

According to the report, officers responded to the scene at 4:23 a.m. They spoke with a victim who reported that a male suspect had entered the store, assaulted him, and stole his cell phone. Security camera footage captured a white male, dressed in plaid pajama bottoms, a dark shirt, a ski mask, and gloves, entering the store and jumping over the counter to confront the victim.

The video showed the suspect using a stun gun several times on the victim while also punching and kicking him. The police report further alleged that the suspect placed the victim in a chokehold before the victim was able to break free and escape the store.

The footage also revealed that the suspect went behind the counter and began filling a black duffel bag with stolen merchandise. The suspect was seen using his fist to strike a clear merchandise case before retrieving a bat from his bag and smashing the case. The individual then exited the store with the duffel bag.

The following day, police executed a search warrant at the residence of Jacob Anthony Grimes, the suspect identified in connection with the robbery. During the search, officers reportedly recovered several packages of vaping products, clothing, and tennis shoes matching those worn by the suspect in the surveillance video. Additionally, a pink stun gun and an airsoft pistol without a magazine were found at the residence, along with bottles of medication that had not been prescribed to the suspect.

Post Views: 569