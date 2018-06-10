Des Moines man thrown from motorcycle south of Blythedale

The Highway Patrol reports a Des Moines, Iowa man sustained serious injuries when his motorcycle overturned and ejected him about a mile and a half south of Blythedale Friday night.

Forty-four-year-old Nick Briner traveled south on Route T when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and his motorcycle ran off the west side of the road striking a ditch before overturning and ejecting him. The motorcycle came to rest on its left side facing east and received minor damage.

Briner was transported to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany before an air ambulance transported him to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. The Patrol reports he did not wear a safety device at the time of the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, North Harrison Fire Department, North Harrison Emergency Medical Services, and LifeNet out of Clarinda, Iowa assisted at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...