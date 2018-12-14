Deputy Chris Mueller resigns from Livingston County Sheriff’s Department

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports he received a resignation letter this week from Deputy/K-9 Handler Chris Mueller. His resignation will be effective December 31st.

Mueller recently married and “has better financial and family opportunities with his next job.” Mueller was instrumental in helping raise funds for K-9 Zaki and helped form Zaki into a dual purpose police K-9.

The Sheriff’s Office has gone through an internal process, and the next K-9 handler is to be announced in the near future. The transition will take Zaki out of service for a short period of time as the new handler goes through training to ensure the deputy and Zaki work well together.

Zaki will be housed in a safe and secure location during that time.