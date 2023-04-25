Deputies with Livingston County Sheriff’s Department attend emergency vehicle training in Jefferson City

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County deputy sheriffs Adam Wynne and Caleb Smith attended a week-long training at the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course at the Highway Patrol Academy in Jefferson City earlier this month.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the course taught enhanced driving skills and areas for law enforcement to maximize their abilities and minimize risks and liability.

Smith says the main part of the course involved learning how much a vehicle can do. He learned that law enforcement vehicles can do “incredible things” and will perform as long as an officer is confident.

The course covered obstacle avoidance, slow-speed maneuvering, pursuit driving, and everyday response techniques for driving.

