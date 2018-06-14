Department of Natural Resources to offer free workshop on water and wastewater infrastructure financing

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and two other agencies are offering a free workshop June 21 in Macon about funding opportunities for drinking water systems and wastewater treatment plants.

“Nothing beats a face-to-face discussion,” said Hannah Humphrey, director of MoDNR’s Financial Assistance Center. “We know that state and federal assistance programs have a reputation for being slow and burdensome. We want communities to know that yes, there are still hurdles, but our staff will help you get over those hurdles. Communities that work with us save money.”

MoDNR’s Financial Assistance Center is hosting the workshop in Macon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., June 21, at the department’s Northeast Regional Office, 1709 Prospect Drive, along with the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Rural Development. Assistance ranges from funding development of a plan to financing a multimillion dollar system. Both the Department of Natural Resources and USDA – Rural Development offer loans and grants, while DED offers grants for drinking water and wastewater projects.

“Communities that attend are very likely to discover a financial assistance program that meets their needs,” Humphrey said. “Even more important, they have the chance to connect with agency staff ready and willing to help them in getting a project going and seeing it through successfully.”

During the workshop, the three agencies will give presentations, followed by a 60-minute open house for one-on-one discussions.

